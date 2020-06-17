Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $16.22 Million in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,219,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

ETN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. 122,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

