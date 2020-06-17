Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $16.93 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

COLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 74,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

