Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $20.49 Million in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,491,000. Legg Mason comprises 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Legg Mason as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 88,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,160. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $16,174,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LM. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

