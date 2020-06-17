Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $9.97 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 34,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

