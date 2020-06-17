Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 991,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 2,976,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.