Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,470,154 Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,470,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,966,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.50% of Brixmor Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 158,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

