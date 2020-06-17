Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 839,720 Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 839,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of Store Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

STOR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 3,859,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

