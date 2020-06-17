Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 262.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares during the period. Avaya makes up about 1.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 6.60% of Avaya worth $44,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 7,424.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 100,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

