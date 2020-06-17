Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $3,281,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,176. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

