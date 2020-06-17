Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $8.30 on Wednesday, hitting $313.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,654. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $172.38 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.59.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.