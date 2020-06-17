Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 1,499,287 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499,287 shares during the period. Virgin Galactic accounts for about 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $29,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,360,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000.

In other news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

NASDAQ:SPCE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 169,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765,174. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

