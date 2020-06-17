Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 33,777 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,777 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

CMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,425. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

