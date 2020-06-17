Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 36,539 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,539 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after acquiring an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after acquiring an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. 78,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

