Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 368,416 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,416 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 700,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,924. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

