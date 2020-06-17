Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 43,438 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,983.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 307,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 293,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 326,320 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 426,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,680. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

