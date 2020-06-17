Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $12.64 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

