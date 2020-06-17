Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $18.23 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,807 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,233,000. Citrix Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.37. 818,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

