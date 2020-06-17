Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $22.89 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,642,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,000. Physicians Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.81% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $107.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

