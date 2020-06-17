Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,229,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,408. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

