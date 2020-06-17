Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,656 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 8.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Workday worth $214,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.56. 1,475,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,787. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,628 shares of company stock worth $121,575,701. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

