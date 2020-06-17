Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Manoj Apte Sells 1,824 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,507. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

