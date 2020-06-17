Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,132 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for about 1.2% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of Zynga worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zynga by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 15,086,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,209,436. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.71, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $683,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.