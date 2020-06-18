1,839 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

