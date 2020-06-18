20,537 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.52 and its 200-day moving average is $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

