21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $16.99

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $16.99. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 50,201 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

