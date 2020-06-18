221,794 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 221,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after buying an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

