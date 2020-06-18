3,279 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

