34,288 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,223,000 after acquiring an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $407,296,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.06. 33,263,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,844,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

