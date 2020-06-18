4,097 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293,024 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 32,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

