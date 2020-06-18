75,000 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 79,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,925,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

