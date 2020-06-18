85,000 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Purchased by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 51,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

