Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

