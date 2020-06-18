Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.73. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 13,590 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 813,581 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

