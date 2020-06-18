Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 3.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 442,157 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,108,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
