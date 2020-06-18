Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading Down 3.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was down 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 442,157 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,108,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.