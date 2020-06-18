Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.43. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 1,392,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.93.

Get Adelaide Brighton alerts:

In related news, insider Emma Stein bought 11,363 shares of Adelaide Brighton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$30,111.95 ($21,355.99).

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.