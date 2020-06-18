ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 84,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

