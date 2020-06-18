Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,654. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,174,000 after buying an additional 3,244,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 1,205,694 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

