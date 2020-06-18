Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.82. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 54,516 shares changing hands.

ALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.51 million and a PE ratio of 53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.