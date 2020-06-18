Ambassadors Group (OTCMKTS:EPAX) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Ambassadors Group (OTCMKTS:EPAX) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ambassadors Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Ambassadors Group

Ambassadors Group, Inc is a provider of educational travel experiences primarily engaged in organizing and promoting worldwide educational travel programs for students through a direct to consumer marketing model. The Company operates student and adult travel programs using the People to People International brand.

