American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,706 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 458,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 304,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

