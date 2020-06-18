American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.49

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $8.90. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 14,092 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 246.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.