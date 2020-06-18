American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.10. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 64,870 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

