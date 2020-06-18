American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.10. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 64,870 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

