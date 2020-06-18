Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ):

6/12/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

6/10/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $14.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/6/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

4/30/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 82,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $18.37.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,906,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

