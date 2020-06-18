Analysts Set Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) PT at $10.04

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 195,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.