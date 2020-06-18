Analysts Set Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT at $20.00

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 1,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,781. The stock has a market cap of $933.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock worth $2,397,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

