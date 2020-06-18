Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $44.52

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.52.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
