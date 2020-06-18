Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $44.52

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,809,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.