Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $173.47

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. 12,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $78,648,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.