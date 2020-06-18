Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $173.47

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.
CRL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.55. 12,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $189.85.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $78,648,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
