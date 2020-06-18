Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT at $14.42

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

IPPLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wood & Company downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 1,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.