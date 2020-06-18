Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $108.20

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,970,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after purchasing an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.58. 21,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,410. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

