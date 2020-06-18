Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $194.86

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Universal Display by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,815. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.24. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

